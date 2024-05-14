Summitry LLC Purchases 4,780 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. CarMax comprises about 3.2% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summitry LLC owned about 0.45% of CarMax worth $54,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

CarMax Trading Up 4.4 %

KMX traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.90. 3,373,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Mizuho reduced their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

