Summitry LLC Makes New Investment in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Summitry LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

NYSE:TPVG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 429,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.75. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.43%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.