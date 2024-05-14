Summitry LLC Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summitry LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $114.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,447. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

