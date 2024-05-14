Summitry LLC Has $51.12 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 3.0% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $51,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,455,000 after acquiring an additional 99,054 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $316.00. The stock had a trading volume of 232,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,425. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $322.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.64.

View Our Latest Report on ZBRA

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.