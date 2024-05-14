Summitry LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summitry LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in Sysco by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 52,622 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.