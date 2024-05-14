Summitry LLC Has $34.18 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Summitry LLC trimmed its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for 2.0% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.08% of W.W. Grainger worth $34,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $938.89.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GWW stock traded down $9.42 on Monday, hitting $949.26. The stock had a trading volume of 142,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,208. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $641.95 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $975.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $892.38.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.61 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

