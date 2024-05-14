Summitry LLC Buys 6,387 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.56. 2,030,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,065. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

