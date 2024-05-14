StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $56.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

InspireMD Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of InspireMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Further Reading

