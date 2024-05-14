Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SF. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

SF traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.84. 442,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,783 in the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

