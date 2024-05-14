StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $35.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $850,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,758,465.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,807 shares of company stock worth $2,892,833. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

