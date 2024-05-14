Stephen Hoge Sells 255 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $8.36 on Monday, reaching $125.67. 4,093,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,305. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Moderna by 77.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

