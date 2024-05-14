SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.24

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 132995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile
SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.