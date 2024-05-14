Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 29,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,393. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.61.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
