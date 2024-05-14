Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 2.4 %

Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 29,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,393. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

