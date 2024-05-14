Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 163.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,021 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 192,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,301,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,555 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $416,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 36.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 97,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $1,340,853.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,540,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,409,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,475,482 shares of company stock worth $20,101,811 over the last 90 days.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $15.76. 28,862,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,294,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

