Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), reports.

Skye Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of SKYE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 40,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,662. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. Skye Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

About Skye Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.