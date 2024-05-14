Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Decreases By 45.5%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 557,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 555,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,613. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1511 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

