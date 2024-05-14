Short Interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Declines By 18.5%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,700 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 296,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.
Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TKC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.34. 285,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.53.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.
