Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Decreases By 18.6%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,431,300 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 2,987,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,156.5 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
Shares of OROVF remained flat at $14.91 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60.
About Orient Overseas (International)
