Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Decreases By 18.6%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,431,300 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 2,987,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,156.5 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

Shares of OROVF remained flat at $14.91 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, North and South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, and Intra-Asia/Australasia trades.

