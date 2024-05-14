Short Interest in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Decreases By 18.3%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.25 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MOR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 8,577.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 142,382 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $1,333,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,529. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.15.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $63.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 226.79% and a negative return on equity of 694.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.