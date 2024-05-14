Short Interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Increases By 111.1%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of JWEL stock remained flat at $1.19 during trading hours on Monday. 656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. Jowell Global has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

