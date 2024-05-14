Short Interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Increases By 111.1%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Jowell Global Price Performance
Shares of JWEL stock remained flat at $1.19 during trading hours on Monday. 656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. Jowell Global has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.60.
Jowell Global Company Profile
