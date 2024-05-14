Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Rises By 114.3%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

Jewett-Cameron Trading stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

