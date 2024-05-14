Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Increases By 114.3%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

Guardian Capital Group stock remained flat at $33.71 during midday trading on Monday. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

