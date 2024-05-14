Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rises By 110.2%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the April 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Greenlane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 377,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,630. The company has a market cap of $1.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.69. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlane

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenlane stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) by 815.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,048 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 12.37% of Greenlane worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

