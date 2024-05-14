Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Declines By 19.7%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 30,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.70). On average, equities analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

