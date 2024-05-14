Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Rises By 50.0%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

ACFN opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 million, a P/E ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter. Acorn Energy had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 3.19%.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

