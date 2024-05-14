Shayne & Jacobs LLC Has $619,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Shayne & Jacobs LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,293,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,712,000 after purchasing an additional 296,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,560,000 after acquiring an additional 289,973 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,484 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $260,761,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,681,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,189 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.33. 3,648,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,150. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

