Shayne & Jacobs LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Shayne & Jacobs LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV remained flat at $82.91 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,277 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

