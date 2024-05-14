Shayne & Jacobs LLC Acquires 2,140 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shayne & Jacobs LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

View Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.83. 9,656,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,149,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a PE ratio of 114.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.70. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.