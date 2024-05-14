Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.49

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 425975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEMR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semrush currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 169.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.19 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semrush news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $123,018.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 265,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,943.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 276,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $4,194,505.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,826,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $123,018.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 265,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,943.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,833 shares of company stock worth $6,128,273. 57.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Semrush in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth about $10,597,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Semrush by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,426,000 after purchasing an additional 358,386 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 45,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

