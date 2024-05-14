Scotiabank Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $75.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shopify stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,813,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. Shopify has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 15.4% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Shopify by 2.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 16.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 68,983.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 186,256 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

