Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $19.90 on Friday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a current ratio of 42.51.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Safehold’s payout ratio is -157.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,861,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,949,000 after purchasing an additional 141,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Safehold by 1,002.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,133 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $25,605,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 166,846 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 62.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 649,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

