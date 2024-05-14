Royal Bank of Canada Increases International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 230

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.89) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 215 ($2.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of IAG traded up GBX 5.25 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 186.45 ($2.34). 20,580,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,024,386. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 137 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.45 ($2.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.44. The company has a market capitalization of £9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

