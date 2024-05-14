Robert W. Baird Cuts Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target to $14.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.43.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. 1,637,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $426.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 98.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 306.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 116,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

