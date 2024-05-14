Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.71.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,994,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $7,779,766. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $976.96. The company had a trading volume of 284,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,671. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $941.89 and its 200-day moving average is $902.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

