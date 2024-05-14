Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Holdings Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1,858.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.65% of Range Resources worth $194,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,568,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,049,000 after purchasing an additional 693,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,780,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,208,000 after buying an additional 64,810 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,702,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,463,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.49. 2,481,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RRC

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.