ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.34

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.34 and last traded at $77.56, with a volume of 44980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.75.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.