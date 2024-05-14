ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.32

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.32 and last traded at $99.57, with a volume of 285316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.77.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,098,000 after acquiring an additional 927,271 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,585 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,985,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,300,000.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

