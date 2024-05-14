Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Reduced by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.12.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,512. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

