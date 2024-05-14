Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.13

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Power Assets Stock Up 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Power Assets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2408 per share. This is a positive change from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

