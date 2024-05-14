POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.37

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 660007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

POET Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $795.63 million, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

