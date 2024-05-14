Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,853,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.56. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

