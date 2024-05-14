Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 1.65 and last traded at 1.67. Approximately 2,290,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,934,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 1.53.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Perspective Therapeutics

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

