PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.31 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.49.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 91.30%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 54.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 346.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 146,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 252,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.
