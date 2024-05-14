Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of PH stock traded down $9.75 on Monday, reaching $551.38. The company had a trading volume of 548,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $319.14 and a one year high of $570.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $547.17 and its 200 day moving average is $490.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $310,208,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,449,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.53.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

