Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. 38,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,501. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $292.25 million, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 350,300.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

