Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.33 and last traded at $45.63. 175,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 269,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

PAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.56 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 25.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 748,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 37.6% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 672,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 183,650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 55,187 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

