Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 109.2% from the April 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.67. 20,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,859. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0252 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

