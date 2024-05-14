Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 96,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,802 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,266,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.38. 4,138,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $96.92 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

