ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OKE. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.7 %

ONEOK stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,976. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $297,948,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3,478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,316 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ONEOK by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

