Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

OVBC stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.11. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $25.95.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. ( NASDAQ:OVBC Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,109 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Ohio Valley Banc comprises approximately 0.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned about 1.97% of Ohio Valley Banc as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

