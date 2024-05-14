Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
OVBC stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.11. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $25.95.
Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.
Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.